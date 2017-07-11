Family demand answers over son's allergic reaction death

Schoolboy died after pupil allegedly flicked cheese at him at a London high school.

Karanbir 'Karan' Cheema died on Sunday. SWNS

A schoolboy died after suffering an allergic reaction when a fellow pupil allegedly flicked cheese at him - leaving his family demanding answers.

Karanbir "Karan" Cheema, 13, fell ill at William Perkin C of E High School in Greenford, west London, during the incident on June 28.

While Karanbir, who was known to have a variety of allergies, was taken to Great Ormond Street Hospital in a life-threatening condition, police arrested a 13-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder.

Teenager Karanbir died on Sunday with his parents by his side, who have since paid tribute to their "brilliant" son.

And they are now calling for answers, demanding to know what led to their son's death.

Karanbir fell ill at William Perkin C of E High School. SWNS

Scotland Yard detectives are currently investigating claims that a boy may have flicked a piece of cheese at Karanbir during a school break.

His father, Amarjeet Cheema, has since described how he was forced to watch his son die in hospital.

"We were in hospital I had to watch him die, no parent should have to go through that," he told the Evening Standard.

"While he was in hospital we were fully concentrated on his condition. Now we want answers. How could this have happened?

"My son had allergies but he was very careful. He had an allergy to dairy products but was good at avoiding them.

"I don't how a piece of cheese hitting him could have killed him, it doesn't make any sense."

The 13-year-old boy was bailed and is due to return on a date in July while the investigation continues.