Mourners gather for Grenfell vigil four weeks after fire

Hundreds gathered to remember the victims of the fire which left at least 80 dead.

Candles are lit in memory of the victims. PA

Four weeks on from the Grenfell Tower block fire which left at least 80 people dead, hundreds have gathered in its shadow to remember the victims.

Many of the mourners were in tears as they filed past a wall plastered in tributes, while pictures, flowers and handwritten messages left in the wake of the June 14 disaster remained in the area, illuminated by candles.

A mourner leaves flowers at the scene. PA

Among those at the vigil was Kensington MP Emma Dent Coad who said she knew people who died in the blaze.

"It's very, very hard, people are on the edge," the Labour MP said.

"I know a lot of people - I know people who have been lost, I know people who have lost people, I know people who are besides themselves with grief. It is really, really difficult.

"My plan is to get down here as much as possible, being here is just important for me.

"It is still chaotic, the whole process of housing people, getting them social housing, mental health help, whatever other help they are getting, obviously the people who aren't getting help come to me.

"It's disgraceful, actually, the council are still failing people every day."

A girl leaves flowers at the memorial wall. PA

The evening vigil came as a meeting designed to give locals an opportunity to question key figures descended into chaos, with residents becoming angry and upset.

"You have to let them be angry, you don't try and stop them, it's better they get it off their chests," Ms Dent Coad continued.

"Then you have to try your best to try and improve things."

Asked about the reception council leader Elizabeth Campbell received, she said: "I'm not surprised. Platitudes don't really count in a situation like this."