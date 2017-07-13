Viscount jailed over online threat to Brexit campaigner

Rhodri Philipps offered £5000 to anyone who 'accidentally' ran over Gina Miller.

Rhodri Philipps was jailed for threatening Gina Miller on Facebook. PA

A viscount has been jailed for 12 weeks for sending racially-charged threatening messages offering to pay for the death of Brexit campaigner Gina Miller.

Rhodri Philipps, the 4th Viscount St Davids, branded Ms Miller a "boat jumper" on Facebook and offered: "£5,000 for the first person to 'accidentally' run over this bloody troublesome first generation immigrant."

The 50-year-old wrote the comment just four days after Ms Miller won a landmark High Court challenge against the Government last year.

Philipps, of Knightsbridge, central London, added: "If this is what we should expect from immigrants, send them back to their stinking jungles."

He was convicted at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court of two counts of sending menacing messages on a public electronic communications network.

Rhodri Philipps arrives to be sentences at Westminster Magistrates Court. PA

The other post Philipps was convicted for was in response to a news article about an immigrant and his children.

Mrs Miller, 52, said she found his comments "genuinely shocking" and left her "very scared for the safety of herself and her family".

Senior district judge Emma Arbuthnot he had "tried and failed to justify the racist abuse" as she handed down the sentence.

It seems to me on the evidence I have seen that you are not motivated by love of country, but by your hatred of anybody who has different views to yours and to any who have recently arrived in this country. Senior district judge Emma Arbuthnot

The judge ordered the recently bankrupt Philipps to pay £500 compensation, noting that he is of limited means, along with £250 costs and £115 surcharge.

He was given six months to raise the funds and warned that bailiffs would be sent to his home if he did not comply.

The judge also served Philipps with a restraining order to "protect" Mrs Miller and his other victim, along with the man who informed who informed Ms Miller about the racist material.