Camilla celebrates 70th birthday at star-studded party

The Duchess of Cornwall hosted a charity garden party ahead of her milestone birthday next week.

The Duchess of Cornwall will turn 70 on Monday. PA

There was a bustle in the grounds of Clarence House this afternoon when the Duchess of Cornwall hosted a garden party ahead of her 70th birthday next week.

The party was put on for the charities she supports - and you also could spot the odd celebrity or two.

Among them Joanna Lumley, Paul O'Grady and Darcey Bussell.

Actress Joanna Lumley and author Kathy Lette were among the guests. PA

Camilla celebrates becoming a septuagenarian on Monday - a year-and-a- half before Prince Charles.

She will spend the weekend at the couple's home in Gloucestershire, Highgrove.

They'll have a private party at the house, but no cameras have been invited to this event.

The Duchess also enjoyed a giggle with Esther Rantzen. PA

The timing is a little awkward for the Prince and Duchess, coming as it does just a few weeks before the 20th anniversary of the death of Charles' first wife, Diana.

The couple are concentrating on their charitable work over the summer.

Next week, they have a series of engagements in Devon and Cornwall including visits in Truro, Bodmin, Barnstaple and Plymouth.

Prince Charles look in good spirits as the garden party. PA

The biggest royal news next week, however, will not be the Duchess' milestone birthday, but the tour by Charles' son and daughter-in-law.

On Monday, Prince William and Kate embark on a five day tour to Poland and Germany.

The Duke and Duchess have already announced they are bringing their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.