Large crowds expected at Bradley Lowery's funeral

The funeral of the inspirational football mascot Bradley Lowery will take place today.

Bradley Lowery formed a close friendship with Premier League star Jermain Defoe after being mascot at Sunderland. PA

The funeral of the inspirational football mascot Bradley Lowery, who died after a battle with cancer will take place today.

The six-year-old from Blackhall Colliery, County Durham who captured hearts around the world, died on Friday.

A message on the Facebook page for Bradley's campaign said police have cordoned off certain areas in the village due to the large numbers of people expected to attend.

Bradley with his friend Jermain Defoe. PA

The family have also asked people not to approach celebrities for autographs at the funeral.

Bradley's fight against the rare cancer neuroblastoma became a national concern last year as a massive fundraising effort aimed at getting him to the US for for pioneering treatment.

However his family announced in December that the cancer was terminal.

The young Sunderland fan struck up a close friendship with star striker Jermain Defoe after he was diagnosed with the illness.

The England striker left a pre-season training camp in Spain with his new club Bournemouth so he can attend the funeral of his "best friend".

Bradley Lowery was a mascot for England's World Cup qualifier against Lithuania in March. PA

The service will take place at St Joseph's Church, in Blackhall, at 11.15 BSTwith Bradley's family saying the funeral is "open to everyone".

It will be followed by a private crematorium ceremony.

Speakers outside will allow anyone who is unable to get into the church to listen to the service.

Bradley's family are encouraging people attending to wear football shirts to help celebrate his life.

Bradley was joined by Jermain Defoe and Sunderland goalkeeper Vito Mannone at his sixth birthday party. PA

A statement from the twitter account @Bradleysfight said the funeral was "open to everyone who would like to come and celebrate Bradley's life and pay their respects to show him how much he was loved".

It added: "You can wear whatever you want for the funeral but the family and friends have chosen the theme cancer has no colours. So they are wearing football tops, it doesn't matter what team or colour."

Bradley, who had been a mascot for Sunderland several times last season, found a place in the hearts of thousands of football fans around the world.

He was an England mascot at Wembley when Defoe scored on his return to the Three Lions side.