Police investigate five 'acid attacks' in east London

The five acid attacks, said to be linked, took place in less than 90 minutes.

A teenager has been arrested after five suspected acid attacks took place in less than 90 minutes in east London.

One victim was said to have suffered "life-changing" injuries during one of the attacks in east London.

The male teenager is being held on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and robbery.

The Metropolitan Police said the attacks appeared to be linked and two involved victims having their mopeds stolen.

The attackers pulled up to the four separate men and doused them the corrosive liquid between 10.25pm and 11.37pm, police said.

At the start of the spree, a 32-year-old moped driver had been approached by the pair as he drove on the Hackney Road junction with Queensbridge Road.

The two male suspects had thrown the noxious substance into his face before one of them jumped onto his vehicle and drove away.

Police said the man had gone to an east London hospital and they were awaiting an update on his injuries.

Around 40 minutes later, at around 11.05pm, another victim was attacked by two men on a moped on Shoreditch High Street, having liquid thrown in his face.

Police say his injuries were not life-threatening.

Within 15 minutes the attackers appear to have struck again, launching the corrosive substance at a man on Cazenove Road, causing "life-changing" injuries.

Police received reports of the fourth assault at 11.37pm, when another man was confronted as he sat on his moped in traffic on Chatsworth Road.

After spraying the liquid into the victim's face, the moped was stolen and both attackers fled.

At 22:49 BST officers were made aware of a similar attack in Islington where a man was reported to have had a corrosive substance thrown into his face by two men in Upper Street.

The Metropolitan Police say enquiries are ongoing.

