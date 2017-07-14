Bradley Lowery's funeral attended by large crowds

The six-year-old football mascot died after a battle with cancer last Friday.

Hundreds lined street for young boy's funeral.

Vast crowds have turned out for the funeral of inspirational football mascot Bradley Lowery, who died after a battle with cancer.

The six-year-old from Blackhall Colliery, County Durham who captured hearts around the world, died last Friday.

Mourners lined the streets to pay tribute to Bradley Lowery in Blackhall, County Durham.

People clapped in his funeral cortege behind police cordons in the village before a chant of "there's only one Bradley Lowery" broke out.

Jermain Defoe sported an England shirt with Bradley's name and age.

The horse-drawn cortege sported Sunderland colours as mourners dressed in superhero outfits walked behind it with Bradley's family and friends, including England footballer Jermain Defoe.

Defoe wore an England shirt with his young friend's name on the back in the football-themed funeral.



People took to social media to share their football shirt tribute to Bradley

Rival football supporters came together as the hashtag #CancerHasNoColours trended on Twitter.

Fans of opposing teams came together in memory.

The service began at St Joseph's Church, in Blackhall, at 11.15am with Bradley's family saying the funeral is "open to everyone".

It will be followed by a private crematorium ceremony.

Mourners wore shirts dedicated to the six-year-old.

Speakers outside were provided for those unable to get into the church to listen to the service.

Bradley's family encouraged people attending to wear football shirts to help celebrate his life.

Vast crowds gathered as the funeral cortege passed into St Joseph's Church in Blackhall, County Durham.

Mourners wore tops dedicated to the six-year-old.

The family have also asked people not to approach celebrities for autographs at the funeral.

Bradley's fight against the rare cancer neuroblastoma became a national concern last year as a massive fundraising effort aimed at getting him to the US for for pioneering treatment.

Bradley was hailed across the UK and around the world for his optimism in the face of his terminal illness.

However his family announced in December that the cancer was terminal.

The young Sunderland fan struck up a close friendship with the team's star striker Defoe after he was diagnosed with the illness.

Hundreds lined streets to pay respects.

The England striker left a pre-season training camp in Spain with his new club Bournemouth so he could attend the service of his "best friend".

Bradley Lowery was hailed across UK for attitude to life.

Bradley, who had been a mascot for Sunderland several times last season, found a place in the hearts of thousands of football fans around the world.



He was an England mascot at Wembley when Defoe scored on his return to the Three Lions side.

Bradley and Defoe at Sunderland.

A statement from the Twitter account @Bradleysfight said the funeral was "open to everyone who would like to come and celebrate Bradley's life and pay their respects to show him how much he was loved".

It added: "You can wear whatever you want for the funeral but the family and friends have chosen the theme cancer has no colours. So they are wearing football tops, it doesn't matter what team or colour."