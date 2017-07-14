Company boss convicted over Cheeki Rafiki yacht deaths

Douglas Innes was found guilty of safety failures, but no verdict for manslaughter charges.

Douglas Innes faces a retrial over the charges. PA

A company boss has been convicted of safety failures over the deaths of four people on the Cheeki Rafiki yacht.

Douglas Innes was convicted of failing to ensure the safety of the vessel at Winchester Crown Court.

But jurors were discharged after failing to reach a verdict on four manslaughter charges over the incident.

They were unable to reach an agreement after more than three days of deliberations.

Nigel Lickley QC, prosecuting, said they would be seeking a retrial on the four manslaughter charges.

The Cheeki Rafiki broke apart during a journey in 2014. PA

The Cheeki Rafiki lost its keel and began taking on water in May 2014 as its crew of four sailed back towards the UK from Nova Scotia.

Skipper Andrew Bridge, 22, and crew members James Male, 22, Steve Warren, 52, and Paul Goslin, 56, all died in the accident.

Their yacht was later found but none of the bodies were ever recovered.

Paul Goslin, James Male, Steve Warren and Andrew Bridge all died. PA

Mr Innes was accused of responsibility for the men's deaths by allegedly failing to ensure the boat was seaworthy.

He denied the allegations.

The married father-of-two showed no emotion as the verdicts were announced.

The judge, Mr Justice Dingemans, released Innes on unconditional bail until a future hearing with a date yet to be set.