Girl, 15, dies after taking suspected 'legal high' drug

Two other teenagers have also been taken to hospital as a precaution, said police.

The girl fell unconscious in Bakers Park, Newton Abbott. Google maps

A 15-year-old girl has died after suffering an adverse reaction from a suspected "legal high" drug, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The teenager passed out after taking an unknown "psychoactive substance" in Bakers Park, Newton Abbot.

She was taken to Torbay District Hospital at around 4.50am but died while being treated, police said.

Two other teenage girls were also taken to Torbay District Hospital as a precaution.

Officers believe the girls had taken a so-called 'legal high' substance.

They have appealed for anyone with information to contact police.