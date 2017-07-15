Rio Ferdinand posts poignant tribute to mother after death

Footballer's tribute to his mother just days after she lost her battle with cancer.

Rio Ferdinand has lost both his wife and mother to cancer. PA

Rio Ferdinand has paid a poignant tribute to his mother just days after she lost her battle with cancer.

The former Manchester United and England defender described his mum Janice St Fort as the "most selfless and giving person", whose death came just two years after Ferdinand lost his wife to the disease.

Ms St Fort died on Thursday aged 58.

Posting a eulogy on Instagram, Ferdinand wrote on Saturday: "Mummy. It won't ever be enough but I just want to say thanks, a really big thank you.

"The ability you had to make me feel loved at every moment in my life without even having to say it or be there by my side will never be forgotten.

"You were a fighter, a little fighter but with a huge heart. And you wore that heart on your sleeve throughout."

Alongside the tribute, Ferdinand posted a picture of himself in a Manchester United jacket standing alongside his mother, who holds a Premier League winner's medal.

His tribute continued: "You were fiery, you were protective, you was soft & hard faced when need be... you loved hard, you disciplined me, you were a grafter & you were my everything."

Thinking back to the death in 2015 of his wife Rebecca, who had breast cancer, Ferdinand recalled that his mother was "at my most difficult time, you were my shining light & made it your mission to be there for me & my kids..."

Earlier this year, Ferdinand filmed a documentary, Being Mum and Dad, about how he and his three children have coped with grief of losing Rebecca.