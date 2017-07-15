Teenage boy on 15 charges over moped acid attack spree

Boy has been charged following a string of acid attacks in London over a 90-minute period.

Five acid attacks took place over the course of 90 minutes on Thursday. PA

A teenage boy has been charged following a string of acid attacks in London over a 90-minute period.

Two boys were arrested following the five attacks on Thursday, believed to have been carried out using mopeds, in Hackney, Islington, Shoreditch, Stoke Newington and Clapton.

Scotland Yard have now charged a 16-year-old with 15 offences, including attempted grievous bodily harm, robbery and possession of an item to discharge a noxious substance.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Stratford Youth Court on July 17.

Met Police said on Saturday that the other arrested youth had been released on bail.

One of the victims of the attacks, which took place between 10.15pm and 11.37pm, was said to have suffered "life-changing" injuries.