Plans to class acid and corrosives as dangerous weapons

The move is part of a new Government strategy to get tough on UK acid attacks.

Attack: Carla Whitlock had drain cleaner sprayed in her face.
Acid and other corrosive substances could be classed as dangerous weapons in new Government plans.

The move is part of a new strategy to get tough on acid attacks following five assaults in London on Thursday.

The Home Office said it will work with police and the Ministry of Justice to assess whether courts should be given tougher powers to deal with offenders.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd warned an overhaul of current guidelines would ensure those who use noxious liquids as a weapon "feel the full force of the law".

Writing in the Sunday Times, Ms Rudd said: "I am clear that life sentences must not be reserved for acid attack survivors."

Possession of acid or other corrosive substances with the intention to do harm can already be treated as possession of an offensive weapon under the Prevention of Crime Act and carries a four-year maximum penalty.

Police: Government measures come after five linked acid assaults in London.
Crown Prosecution Service's (CPS) guidance to prosecutors will now be reviewed to ensure it makes clear that acid and other corrosive substances can be classed as dangerous weapons. It will also look clarify what is required to prove intent.

The Poisons Act 1972 will be assessed to consider if it should cover more harmful substances. The proposals also look at restricting the sale of substances.

New guidance will also be issued to police officers on how to prevent attacks, searching potential attackers for harmful substances and responding to victims at the scene.

More than 400 acid or corrosive substance attacks were carried out in the six months up to April 2017, according to figures from 39 forces in England and Wales.

Bleach, ammonia and acid were the most commonly used substances, the Home Office said.

Sarah Newton, minister for crime, safeguarding and vulnerability, will outline the Government's strategy on combating acid attacks in the Commons on Monday.

Ms Rudd said: "Acid attacks are horrific crimes which have a devastating effect on victims, both physically and emotionally.

"It is vital that we do everything we can to prevent these sickening attacks happening in the first place."

