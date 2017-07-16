Bradley Lowery's mother thanks hospital staff for help

Royal Victoria Infirmary staff in Newcastle did "everything in their power" to help Bradley.

Bradley Lowery was laid to rest on Friday after losing his battle with a rare cancer. PA

Gemma Lowery has thanked staff at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle for "always doing everything in their power" to try and make Bradley better.

The six-year-old Sunderland fan from Blackhall Colliery was laid to rest on Friday after losing his battle with neuroblastoma, a rare form of childhood cancer.

In a post on Facebook, Gemma Lowery said that NHS workers had been "amazing" in their support for the family.

Thank you so much for everyone that come yesterday and helped give brad an amazing send off. It was very overwhelming, but I was very proud of how brave my amazing family and friends were. "I would also like to say a huge thank you to all the staff from the RVI for always doing everything in their power to get my boy better. NHS can sometimes get bad press but In my experience they have been amazing and couldn't of done any more." Gemma Lowery

Gemma Lowery, Bradley Lowery's mum. ITV News

Gemma said she is now taking a few weeks off to grieve, before focusing on the Bradley Lowery Foundation, which aims to support other sick children.

One of the first the benefit from the fund was five-year-old Hope, a friend of Bradley's who also suffers from the disease.

Thousands of people had turned out to remember Bradley, who captured hearts across the UK with his brave battle against the disease.

Among those mourning was the England footballer Jermain Defoe, who formed a close friendship with Bradley over the last few months.