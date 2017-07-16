School's tribute to girls, 18, killed in Cumbria car crash

Girls killed in crash have been described by their former school as 'graceful' and 'vibrant'.

Two teenage girls killed in a horror car crash have been described by their school as "graceful" and "vibrant".

Skye Mitchell and Caitlin Huddleston, both 18, died following the collision near Bootle, Cumbria on Friday night, while a third female the same age was left in a critical condition.

Pupils and staff at Millom School, where Ms Mitchell and Ms Huddleston formerly attended, were described as a "shocked and saddened" by their deaths.

Books of condolences are to be opened at the school as a tribute.

Millom School headteacher Matthew Savidge said the teenagers' deaths had been a "tragedy", and paid tribute to the girls.

"Millom is a close-knit community and we are coming together as a school to remember the girls," Mr Savidge said.

He said of Ms Huddleston: "She was engaging, courteous and graceful, softly spoken, yet quietly determined.

"She was blessed with a wonderful smile which was quick to emerge even during challenging times."

And of Ms Mitchell, he added: "As a young person she was warm, compassionate and full of an effervescent charm which drew others to her.

"She was a loyal and trusted friend to those around her, as well as thoughtful and kind, even to those who did not know her personally."

A 51-year-old male driver whose van collided with the girls' Toyota Yaris remains in hospital.