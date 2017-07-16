Double portrait release marks Camilla's 70th birthday

New photo of the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall released to mark her milestone birthday.

The Duchess of Cornwall celebrated her 70th birthday on Monday. PA

A new photograph of the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall has been released to mark her 70th birthday.

Camilla becomes a septuagenarian on Monday and celebrated with two parties over the last week.

She held a garden party for her staff and her many charities on Thursday at Clarence House in London.

And there was another celebration at the couple's Gloucestershire home in Highgrove this weekend for family and friends.

Her step-sons Prince William and Prince Harry attended along with her own children Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes.

Camilla's ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles was also there. Despite his many affairs during their failed first marriage, the two remain good friends.

Charles and Camilla were married in 2005. PA

The Duchess reaches her milestone birthday in good form.

The royal couple seem very content, both in public and private, and it's clear that Camilla has made Charles very happy.

Her own image with the public has also improved from a low point after the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997.

Clarence House won't be drawn on whether she will be called 'Queen' when Charles accedes to throne.

The official title for her when that time comes is HRH The Princess Consort.

But it's a title which has been made specifically for her.

Every other British King in history has called his wife 'Queen' and many expect Charles will insist Camilla takes that title too.

A survey for the Mirror this weekend found 39% of people are content with having Camilla as Queen.

Camilla and Charles visited Canada in June. PA

The couple have come a long way since Princess Diana identified Camilla as the 'third person' in her marriage to Charles.

Prince Charles and Camilla were officially photographed in public for the first time in 1999 after a party at The Ritz hotel.

The Duchess was recently filmed by ITV News cameras having a fit of giggles watching some traditional throat singing on tour in the far north of Canada.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will return to their duties in Devon and Cornwall later in the week.

Charles does not turn 70 until November next year.