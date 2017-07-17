Three teenagers die as BMW hits tree in Warwickshire

Two men, aged 18 and 19, and a woman aged 18 died at the scene in Atherstone.

Three people were killed in a serious crash yesterday afternoon in Warwickshire (16 July).

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision on The Common in Baxterley, Atherstone.

Warwickshire Police said a grey BMW three series left the road and is believed to have collided with a tree.

Sergeant Carl Stafford from Warwickshire Police said:

We are in the very early stages of the investigation and I would urge anyone who witnessed the collision to contact police as soon as possible quoting reference 282 of 16 July. Warwickshire Police, Sergeant Carl Stafford

Their families have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.