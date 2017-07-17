  • STV
British couple tie knot in first wedding in Antarctica

ITV

Tom Sylvester and wife Julie Baum took their vows at the Rothera Research Station.

The couple took their vows at the British Antarctic Survey's Rothera Research Station.
A couple have made history becoming the first people to get married in the British Antarctic Territory.

Tom Sylvester, from Sheffield, and his wife Julie Baum, from Yoxley, took their vows at the British Antarctic Survey's Rothera Research Station.

The couple, who have been together for 11 years, shared their special day with 20 fellow 'over-winterers' - the nickname for those who spend the winter in Antartica.

The whole wedding party together.
The experienced mountaineers started their two-day celebration with a champagne breakfast.

A wedding menu, prepared by the station chef, was followed by a party with live music from the resident band.

Julie, assisted by some of the women on the station, made her own wedding dress at the base.

For her 'something old' she sewed in part of an old orange pyramid tent.

The dress was not the only thing handmade, Tom used a laithe to make their wedding rings from brass.

Julie studied Watersports and Adventure Activities Management at University before working as a Mountaineering instructor.
Over the last 10 years Tom and I have been working and travelling around the world. Getting married in Antarctica feels like it was meant to be. There is no better place really, I love snowy mountains and spending time in amazing places with awesome people.
Julie Baum
Julie and Tom first met at an outdoor instructor apprenticeship scheme at the Plas Y Brenin Outdoor Centre in North Wales.
Her husband Tom, says he never imagined they would be able to get married in one of the most remote places on Earth.

Antarctica is an incredibly beautiful place and we have made such great friends here, so the setting couldn't be better. We have always wanted to have a small personal wedding, but never imagined we'd be able to get married in one of the most remote places on Earth.
Tom Sylvester
Rothera Research Station Leader and a British Antarctic Territory (BAT) Magistrate Paul Samways performed the ceremony.
Rothera Research Station Leader and a British Antarctic Territory (BAT) Magistrate Paul Samways performed the ceremony. He said:

"Having spent time with Julie and Tom over the Austral summer and half of the Antarctic winter I feel amazingly privileged to be able to be part of their story. They are amazing people, and being responsible for joining them in marriage is an incredible honour."

