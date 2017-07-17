  • STV
Permanent homes for Grenfell survivors ready 'shortly'

ITV

Sajid Javid says temporary accommodation has been offered to every family affected.

More than 160 families from Grenfell tower have received offers of temporary accommodation
Permanent homes for those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire will be ready "very shortly", the communities secretary has told the Commons.

Sajid Javid was responding to a question by Kensington MP Emma Dent Coad on when those who lost their homes in the blaze would be permanently rehoused.

Mr Javid said that temporary accommodation had already been offered to every family who lost their home in the deadly fire.

"I can confirm to [Ms Dent Coad] that the first new permanent homes will be available very shortly and more are being secured either in Kensington and Chelsea or very close by," he said.

"In the meantime, good quality, fully furnished, temporary accommodation in the local area has been offered to every family."

Mr Javid said temporary accommodation had already been offered to all Grenfell families
Labour's Ms Dent Coad said that some of the temporary accommodation was unsuitable, leading to people refusing the homes.

She said: "I'm dealing with case work day by day and I'm amazed that only 22 households have been matched with temporary accommodation, four have moved in. What on earth is going on here?"

Mr Javid told the Commons: "In terms of the families, 169 families have received offers, 30 offers of temporary accommodation have been accepted by those families, nine families have already moved in.

"As she will full well know from talking to her constituents, many families don't feel ready to move into temporary accommodation yet and we will absolutely respect their wishes."

At the beginning of July, just nine out of 160 households evacuated from Grenfell Tower had accepted offers for temporary accommodation, most were still being housed in hotels.

Mr Javid said that more than 220 temporary homes had been identified and were considered "good quality".

He asked Ms Dent Coad to bring details of any unsuitable offers for him to look at, promising that the government would take it "very seriously".

