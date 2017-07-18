  • STV
  • MySTV

Duke and Duchess to meet Holocaust survivors in Poland

ITV

Around 110,000 men, women and children were imprisoned in Stutthof concentration camp.

William and Kate will meet concentration camp survivors Manfred Goldberg and Zigi Shipper, pictured after the war.
William and Kate will meet concentration camp survivors Manfred Goldberg and Zigi Shipper, pictured after the war. Holocaust Educational Trust

Survivors of a Nazi concentration camp will share their ordeal from more than 70 years ago with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Tuesday.

As many as 110,000 men, women and children were imprisoned in Stutthof before it was liberated by Allied forces in 1945.

It was the first such camp built by the Nazis outside German borders after the outbreak of the Second World War.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting Poland.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting Poland. PA

Prince William and Kate will be taken to the camp, close to Gdansk in the north of Poland, as part of their two-day tour of Poland.

Five former prisoners of the camp will tell the royal couple that 65,000 people were killed at the site - including 28,000 Jews.

Among the survivors who will meet the Duke and Duchess will be Manfred Goldberg and Zigi Shipper - both of whom now live in the UK.

Manfred Goldberg (left) with his younger brother, who was killed during the war.
Manfred Goldberg (left) with his younger brother, who was killed during the war. Holocaust Educational Trust

Mr Goldberg will show the Prince and his wife pictures of him in the 1940s.

He was sent to the camp with his brother - who was later killed.

Manfred Goldberg
Manfred Goldberg Holocaust Educational Trust

Those who survived the hell of being imprisoned at Stutthof speak of the daily lottery of life or death.

And many of those who died did so in the months before the Allied victory.

As Russian forces advanced on Poland, Nazi guards marched thousands of prisoners to the Baltic Sea where they were forced into the water and shot by machine gun.

Zigi Shipper pictured in the late 1940s.
Zigi Shipper pictured in the late 1940s. Holocaust Educational Trust
Manfred Goldberg, aged 15, after the liberation.
Manfred Goldberg, aged 15, after the liberation. Holocaust Educational Trust

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.