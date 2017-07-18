Duke and Duchess to meet Holocaust survivors in Poland

Around 110,000 men, women and children were imprisoned in Stutthof concentration camp.

William and Kate will meet concentration camp survivors Manfred Goldberg and Zigi Shipper, pictured after the war. Holocaust Educational Trust

Survivors of a Nazi concentration camp will share their ordeal from more than 70 years ago with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Tuesday.

As many as 110,000 men, women and children were imprisoned in Stutthof before it was liberated by Allied forces in 1945.

It was the first such camp built by the Nazis outside German borders after the outbreak of the Second World War.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting Poland. PA

Prince William and Kate will be taken to the camp, close to Gdansk in the north of Poland, as part of their two-day tour of Poland.

Five former prisoners of the camp will tell the royal couple that 65,000 people were killed at the site - including 28,000 Jews.

Among the survivors who will meet the Duke and Duchess will be Manfred Goldberg and Zigi Shipper - both of whom now live in the UK.

Manfred Goldberg (left) with his younger brother, who was killed during the war. Holocaust Educational Trust

Mr Goldberg will show the Prince and his wife pictures of him in the 1940s.

He was sent to the camp with his brother - who was later killed.

Manfred Goldberg Holocaust Educational Trust

Those who survived the hell of being imprisoned at Stutthof speak of the daily lottery of life or death.

And many of those who died did so in the months before the Allied victory.

As Russian forces advanced on Poland, Nazi guards marched thousands of prisoners to the Baltic Sea where they were forced into the water and shot by machine gun.

Zigi Shipper pictured in the late 1940s. Holocaust Educational Trust