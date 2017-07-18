Cheaper fuel prices drive unexpected fall in inflation

The rate fell below the forecast 2.9% but remains above the Bank of England's target.

A drop in prices at the pump was the key factor in the fall in inflation in June. PA

The falling price of fuel has driven the first drop in inflation in more than a year.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the Consumer Price Index (CPI) measure of inflation fell to 2.6% growth in June.

2.6%: June's CPI measure dropped 0.3% from May's soaring rate.

It fell below the forecast 2.9% but remains well above the Bank of England's target of 2%.

ITV News Economics Editor Noreena Hertz said the June figures dimmed the prospect of a rise in the interest rate in August.

"Inflation's fall from last month's 2.9% (which was the highest level in four years) is better than the market expected - and is the first drop in the annual rate of inflation since October," she said.

"The main reason for the fall is a drop in motor fuel prices. (On the other hand furniture and furnishings got more expensive).

"The fact that inflation has fallen, makes me think that an August interest rate rise is now less likely."