Most Grenfell survivors still in emergency accommodation

ITV

Only 32 temporary home offers have been accepted out of a total of 169.

PA

The majority of the survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire are still living in emergency accommodation over a month after the disaster.

Latest figures show that less than a fifth of temporary accommodation offers made to victims who survived the blaze have so far been accepted.

The Grenfell Response Team (GRT) said that as of Tuesday morning, 169 offers had been made, 32 offers had been accepted and 11 households had been rehoused.

In its newsletter update, the response team also said work on the tower would be carried out over the coming months, with a view to putting up a cover over the building by November.

The GRT have said Grenfell Tower will be fitted with steel supports and scaffolding.
PA

The structure of the charred tower will be shored up with steel supports over the upcoming weeks, while scaffolding will allow debris and possessions to be removed.

A cover is to be erected in stages as successive floors are cleared, the GRT said.

It added that no long-term decision on the building would be taken until survivors, relatives and the local community were consulted, promising to place residents' concerns "at the centre of our considerations".

On Monday the communities secretary told the Commons that permanent homes for those affected by the fire will be ready "very shortly".

Mr Javid said temporary accommodation had already been offered to all Grenfell families.
PA

Sajid Javid was responding to a question by Kensington MP Emma Dent Coad on when those who lost their homes in the blaze would be permanently rehoused.

Mr Javid said that temporary accommodation had already been offered to every family who lost their home in the deadly fire.

"I can confirm to [Ms Dent Coad] that the first new permanent homes will be available very shortly and more are being secured either in Kensington and Chelsea or very close by," he said.

"In the meantime, good quality, fully furnished, temporary accommodation in the local area has been offered to every family."

Labour's Ms Dent Coad said that some of the temporary accommodation was unsuitable, leading to people refusing the homes.

Mr Javid asked Ms Dent Coad to bring details of any unsuitable offers for him to look at, promising that the government would take it "very seriously".

