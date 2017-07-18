  • STV
  • MySTV

William and Kate pay visit to Nazi concentration camp

ITV

The couple have described their visit as a "terrible reminder of the cost of war".

William and Kate toured the Stutthof concentration camp.
William and Kate toured the Stutthof concentration camp. PA

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have described their visit to a Nazi concentration camp as a "terrible reminder of the cost of war".

William and Kate said their time at the Stutthof camp, near to the Polish city of Gdansk, had been a "shattering" experience.

During the trip, the royal pair heard first hand about horrors which befell the Second World War camp - in which 65,000 people lost their lives - from 1939 onward.

They came face to face with piles of shoes of Holocaust victims, tiny wooden huts used as sleeping quarters, and other evidence of Nazi attempts to exterminate the Jews.

William and Kate also saw the site's crematorium, once used to burn the bodies of thousands of prisoners.

Their tour of the camp formed part of a five-day foreign tour incorporating both Poland and Germany.

As they made their way around the site, William and Kate appeared to be in a sombre mood.

Towards the end of their trip they left a message in the visitors' book which both signed: "We were intensely moved by our visit to Stutthof, which has been the scene of so much terrible pain, suffering and death."

The royal pair were confronted with several poignant sites.
The royal pair were confronted with several poignant sites. PA

Their message continued: "This shattering visit has reminded us of the horrendous murder of six million Jews, drawn from across the whole of Europe, who died in the abominable Holocaust.

"It is, too, a terrible reminder of the cost of war. And the fact that Poland alone lost millions of its people, who were the victims of a most brutal occupation.

"All of us have an overwhelming responsibility to make sure that we learn the lessons and that the horror of what happened is never forgotten and never repeated."

Three-year-old Prince George and Princess Charlotte, two, joined the royal couple later for a trip to port city Gdansk, where they were greeted by large crowds.

William and Kate described the visit as a 'shattering' experience.
William and Kate described the visit as a 'shattering' experience. PA

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.