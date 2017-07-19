Charlie Gard granted permanent resident status in US

Congressman's move to allow the child to be treated is unnecessary, says legal expert.

Charlie Gard: Baby has rare genetic condition (file pic). PA

A US congressman has offered Charlie Gard permanent resident status in America.

Republican Jeff Fortenberry, who represents Nebraska, tweeted a message confirming the move.

He said it would ensure Charlie can "get the medical treatment he needs".

Barrister Zimran Samuel, who specialises in family law issues, says Charlie's citizenship is not an issue.

"The case has never been about residence," said Mr Samuel, who is based at Doughty Street Chambers in London.

"It is about following the medical evidence and doing what is in this child's best interests. That is what the High Court is doing."

He added: "I am not convinced by the well-intended statements from religious figures and politicians which continue to shed more heat than light in what is obviously a very difficult case."

Charlie's parents are fighting for the right to take the 11-month-old to the US for a therapy trial for his rare genetic condition.

Great Ormond Street Hospital specialists say treatment will not work and the little boy's life support should be turned off.

His parents, from Bedfont, west London, have already lost battles in the High Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court.

They also failed to persuade European Court of Human Rights judges to intervene.