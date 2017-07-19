  • STV
Brexit won't divide our bond, Prince William tells Germany

The Duke of Cambridge said that the two countries would remain "the firmest of friends".

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a 'soft diplomacy' tour to Germany.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a 'soft diplomacy' tour to Germany. PA

Prince William has said Brexit will not weaken the bonds between Britain and Germany as he made a visit to Germany.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge received an extremely warm reception as they arrived in Berlin with their two children.

The couple enjoyed a private audience with German leader Angela Merkel at the outset of their three-day visit.

It is one of a series of European visits for the family this year that are widely seen as an attempt to use the royals as part of a Brexit 'soft diplomacy' charm offensive.

And speaking today in Berlin, Prince William said the two countries shared deep cultural ties that will not be broken.

This relationship between the United Kingdom and Germany really matters. It is the product of many years of working closely together. > It will continue despite Britain's recent decision to leave the European Union. I am confident we shall remain the firmest of friends.
Duke of Cambridge
The Royals enjoyed a private discussion with Angela Merkel.
The Royals enjoyed a private discussion with Angela Merkel. PA
Crowds of fans waited to greet the royals by the famous Brandenburg Gate.
Crowds of fans waited to greet the royals by the famous Brandenburg Gate. PA

Addressing the garden party marking the Queen's birthday, William said the UK and Germany "proudly share the same values as open and democratic societies" and have a long history of close partnerships.

"Today,we share a fundamental interest in the peace and prosperity of the continent of Europe to which we both belong," he added.

It is not the first time that the Duke has expressed such views - he previously paid tribute to the "depth" of the bilateral relationship shortly after the Brexit vote in the UK.

William and Kate also visited the Holocaust memorial in Berlin.
William and Kate also visited the Holocaust memorial in Berlin. PA

The trip was also notable for its appearances by Prince George, aged three, and his two-year-old sister Princess Charlotte.

Both made an appearance earlier when the Duke and Duchess flew from Poland to Berlin and they were seen boarding and leaving the couple's private charter jet.

Charlotte stole the show as she received her first ever official bouquet on her arrival in Germany.

Princess Charlotte receives her first ever official bouquet.
Princess Charlotte receives her first ever official bouquet. PA

Kate also dressed to impress at the garden party in a striking ruffled red Alexander McQueen dress with cream open-toe heels.

The family will spend three days in Berlin and Hamburg before returning home on Friday.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.