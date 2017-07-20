Experts from 9/11 attack helping Grenfell investigation

Met Police says 200 UK officers are already sifting through 15 tonnes of debris.

Experts from the 9/11 terror attack have been brought in to give specialist knowledge to the police investigation into the Grenfell Tower fire.

Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Craig Mackey said the extraordinary size of the potential crime scene meant those who worked in the aftermath of the Twin Towers disaster in 2001 were being called upon.

Mr Mackey said the 200 UK officers already working on the case were faced with sifting through 15 tonnes of debris on each of the building's 24 floors.

Giving an update at the London Assembly Police and Crime Committee, Mr Mackey said: