Diana's personal effects to feature in Palace display

The special display will coincide with the 20th anniversary of her death. PA

Rarely seen personal effects of Diana, Princess of Wales, are to go on public display this summer.

The items, including her ballet shoes and an old school lunch box, document aspects of the late princess's life.

The special display marking the summer opening of Buckingham Palace will coincide with the 20th anniversary of her death, in Paris on August 31, 1997.

Among the items on display are photos of Diana with her sons Williams and Harry. PA

Visitors will also be able to view a leather photo frame featuring pictures of her family, as well as cassette tapes by the likes of Elton John and Diana Ross, documenting the royal's love for music.

The centrepiece of the display is the desk at which Diana worked in her sitting room in Kensington Palace, writing letters and reading official correspondence.

A named box which will go on display this summer. PA

Many of the objects shown on and around her desk have been selected by her sons, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, to reflect their mother's commitment to duty and their personal memories of her.

The summer opening of the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace is from Saturday July 22 to Sunday October 1.

It will also feature a display of royal gifts presented to the Queen during her 65-year-reign, including a paperweight made from a fossilised dinosaur bone, and a Union flag badge worn in space by Major Tim Peake.

A case of cassette tapes of the music of the likes of Diana Ross, Elton John and George Michael. PA