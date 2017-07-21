Children injured as ceiling collapses at school disco

A total of six people were hurt in the incident at Al Miraj Banqueting Suite in Birmingham.

Photo of the ceiling collapse West Midlands Ambulance Service

Three children were among six hurt when the ceiling of a banqueting venue collapsed during a school prom.

Two girls, aged nine and ten, and a boy of six were treated by paramedics when the ceiling of the Al Miraj Banqueting Suite in Wordsworth Road, Small Heath, came crashing down just before 8pm on Thursday.

Hundreds of people managed to escape injury and were outside the venue when paramedics arrived.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was incredibly lucky that no-one was killed.

Paramedics conducted a search with firefighters for anyone trapped inside.

They remained on scene as a precaution while around 40 firefighters worked to stabilise the ceiling and make the building safe.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: