Travel advice for holidaymakers after devastating quake

People planning to go to Kos and Turkey are being urged to contact tour operators.

Travelers to Kos are being advised to exercise caution. AP

Holidaymakers to Kos and south-west Turkey are being urged to contact tour operators in the wake of a 6.7-magnitude earthquake which killed two people.

More than 120 people were injured and buildings destroyed following the quake in the early hours of Friday in the Aegean Sea, 10 miles from Kos.

More than 20 aftershocks have been recorded since the earthquake struck, which caused significant damage on the island - popular with British travellers.

UK holidaymakers are now being advised to get in touch with tour operators ahead of planned travel.

The Foreign Office has also warned of the possibility of further aftershocks.

  • What about flights?
The earthquake was measured at 6.7 on the Richter scale. AP

Kos Airport closed in the wake of the earthquake on Friday, but has since re-opened - albeit with flights encountering delays.

Thomas Cook does not operate flights to or from Kos on a Friday.

Other holidaymakers were urged to get in touch with their tour operators.

Ferry services were also significantly disrupted.

  • What about damaged hotels?
Two tourists were killed and more than 120 people injured. AP

The travel association Abta said its members would move holidaymakers to different where required.

A spokesperson said: "Tour operators are working alongside the local authorities to assess the damage, and will make arrangements to move customers should structural damage be found to their accommodation."

Thomas Cook reported that all of its hotels had been largely unaffected, with even the oldest buildings "built to standards including possible earthquakes"

More than 2,500 UK nationals are currently on Kos with Thomas Cook, as well as 440 in Bodrum, Turkey, but with no reports of any injuries, a spokesperson said.

He added: "Our teams in the resort areas affected by the earthquake and in our customer centres are supporting customers currently on holiday in the region.

"We have no reports of any injuries and there is little impact on our hotels."

  • What does the Foreign Office say?
The Foreign Office has warned of the possibility of further aftershocks.

It urged holidaymakers to follow the advice of local authorities.

