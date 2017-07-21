  • STV
Stepfather beat boy, five, to death over missing shoe

ITV

Marvyn Iheanacho killed Alex Malcolm in south west London in November last year.

Alex's shoe was found later in the park by police
A five-year-old boy was beaten to death by his mother's boyfriend, who flew into a rage that the young child had lost a trainer in the park, a jury has ruled.

In a unanimous verdict, jurors at Woolwich Crown Court convicted 39-year-old stepfather figure Marvyn Iheanacho of the murder of little Alex Malcolm.

Iheanacho, who was in a relationship with Alex's mother Lilya Breha, flew into a rage and rained down blows on the child in Mountsfield Park in Catford, south-east London, on November 20 last year.

Witnesses told the court how they heard a child's voice crying "sorry", loud banging and a man screaming about the loss of a shoe.

Marvyn Iheanacho was convicted of murdering the five-year-old
Alex's head, neck, and body were covered with bruises after the attack, and he died in hospital two days later from severe head and stomach injuries.

One of his trainers was found in the play area by police afterwards.

The court heard that Iheanacho, from Hounslow in west London, has a string of previous convictions for violent offences including attacks on ex-partners and robbery.

Alex's mother nodded and wept quietly as the verdict was read out.

Iheanacho was known to Alex as 'Daddy Mills' - and in a note in his diary, the court heard, he had admitted beating the boy in the past because he had been sick in the car.

The entry from Marvyn Iheanacho's diary
Under the heading 'Mistakes', he wrote:

Do I really love Alex, five years old small cute lil boy. Who want nothing more, than daddy mills to love him protect him but most of all keep him from harm - even though I had to beat him just now for sicking up in the cab - why why why I say - so the answer is yes yes yes I love him and like with all my heart but may not enough.
Extract from Marvyn Iheanacho's diary

The court was told how after the attack, instead of taking the boy to the hospital just a five-minute walk away, Iheanacho carried him to a minicab office then to Ms Breha's flat.

In evidence, Ms Breha described how she screamed when she saw Alex "unconscious and his face was disgusting".

She said she began shouting at Iheanacho: "What have you done?" - but when she tried to call an ambulance, she said he hit her with the "hardest punch I had in my life".

Alex's other shoe at home
She told the jury he "tried to strangle me, pretty much his intention was to try kill me, is all I can say".

She managed to grab the phone after noticing her son was getting cold, she said. His face had turned blue and he had stopped breathing.

He was rushed to Lewisham Hospital where doctors tried resuscitation, but a CT scan showed he was suffering from severe brain swelling.

He was transferred to King's College Hospital where he underwent an operation, but he was pronounced dead on November 22.

During the trial, Iheanacho tried to convince the jury of several different ways by which Alex had suffered his injuries - including that he had fallen off a climbing frame.

But on Friday, the jury unanimously declared him guilty.

Judge Mark Dennis QC deferred sentencing until Tuesday, when Iheanacho could face life behind bars.

