Charlie Gard's father yells 'evil' as new scan revealed

Lawyer said the results made for 'sad reading' - before the family had seen the report.

Connie Yates and Chris Yard arrive at court on Friday. PA

Charlie Gard's father yelled "evil" after a lawyer representing Great Ormond Street Hospital broke the news his son's latest brain scan made for "sad reading".

The terminally ill boy's mother, Connie Yates, burst into tears as barrister Katie Gollop QC told a judge analysing the latest stage of a legal battle over Charlie's treatment the specialists' newest verdict.

Chris Gard shouted and walked out of court at the news as Ms Yates told Mr Justice Francis they not yet seen the report.

Ms Gollop told the judge: "Almost all the medical evidence in this case makes for sad reading.

"I'm very sorry. I didn't mean to cause distress."

Barrister Grant Armstrong, who represents Charlie's parents, said Ms Gollop should not have broken the news about the scan before they had read the report.

The judge was analysing issues at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

Earlier this week the American specialist, Michio Hirano, a professor of neurology at Columbia University Medical Centre in New York, travelled to London to examine Charlie for the first time and discuss the case with Great Ormond Street doctors.

Mr Armstrong had earlier told the judge a ''range of opinions'' had been expressed when experts gathered at Great Ormond Street.

Lawyers said Dr Hirano and Charlie's parents could give evidence at next week's hearing.

Charlie Gard uffers from a rare genetic condition. Family handout/PA

Lawyers say they will examine the latest expert reports, and data from fresh scans, over the weekend.

But the couple say there is new evidence and want Mr Justice Francis, who in April ruled in favour of Great Ormond Street and said Charlie should be allowed to die with dignity, to carry out a fresh analysis of their case.

Mr Justice Francis is due to consider their latest claims at a hearing starting on Monday. The judge told Charlie's parents he will not re-run the case but will consider any ''new material''.

Mr Gard and Ms Yates want Mr Justice Francis to rule that their 11-month-old son, who suffers from a rare genetic condition and has brain damage, should be allowed to undergo a therapy trial overseen by a specialist in New York.

Specialists at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, where Charlie is being cared for, say the therapy is experimental and will not help.

They say life support treatment should stop.