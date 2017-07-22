  • STV
  • MySTV

Prince George birthday photograph reveals 'happy boy'

ITV

A new official photograph of a beaming Prince George has been released to mark his fourth birthday.

Prince George is celebrating his fourth birthday.
Prince George is celebrating his fourth birthday. Chris Jackson/Getty Images/PA Wire

A new official photograph of a beaming Prince George has been released to mark his fourth birthday.

The portrait of the little prince was captured at Kensington Palace at the end of June.

Kensington Palace said in a statement: "The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this lovely picture as they celebrate Prince George's fourth birthday, and would like to thank everyone for all of the kind messages they have received."

The picture was taken by Getty Images Royal Photographer Chris Jackson, who described George as a "happy little boy" who "certainly injects some fun into a photoshoot".

The prince spent the run up to his Saturday birthday on a five-day tour of Poland and Germany with his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and little sister, Princess Charlotte.

He had a shy start to the week and needed some encouragement from Prince William to exit the plane in Warsaw.

The Duke of Cambridge coaxes Prince George out of the plane in Warsaw.
The Duke of Cambridge coaxes Prince George out of the plane in Warsaw. PA

But he was visibly excited as he was treated to a tour of a helicopter at the Airbus base in Hamburg before the family flew home on Friday.

Prince George was delighted to be shown around a helicopter in Hamburg by his father.
Prince George was delighted to be shown around a helicopter in Hamburg by his father. PA
Prince George explores a helicopter in Hamburg, Germany.
Prince George explores a helicopter in Hamburg, Germany. PA
Prince George with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and sister Charlotte.
Prince George with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and sister Charlotte. PA

George was born at St Mary's Hospital's private maternity unit, the Lindo Wing, at 4.24pm on July 22 2013, weighing 8lbs 6oz, and made his public debut the following day.

He starts school in September when he joins the private Thomas's Battersea.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.