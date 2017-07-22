Prince George birthday photograph reveals 'happy boy'

A new official photograph of a beaming Prince George has been released to mark his fourth birthday.

Prince George is celebrating his fourth birthday. Chris Jackson/Getty Images/PA Wire

A new official photograph of a beaming Prince George has been released to mark his fourth birthday.

The portrait of the little prince was captured at Kensington Palace at the end of June.

Kensington Palace said in a statement: "The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this lovely picture as they celebrate Prince George's fourth birthday, and would like to thank everyone for all of the kind messages they have received."

The picture was taken by Getty Images Royal Photographer Chris Jackson, who described George as a "happy little boy" who "certainly injects some fun into a photoshoot".

The prince spent the run up to his Saturday birthday on a five-day tour of Poland and Germany with his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and little sister, Princess Charlotte.

He had a shy start to the week and needed some encouragement from Prince William to exit the plane in Warsaw.

The Duke of Cambridge coaxes Prince George out of the plane in Warsaw. PA

But he was visibly excited as he was treated to a tour of a helicopter at the Airbus base in Hamburg before the family flew home on Friday.

Prince George was delighted to be shown around a helicopter in Hamburg by his father. PA

Prince George explores a helicopter in Hamburg, Germany. PA

Prince George with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and sister Charlotte. PA

George was born at St Mary's Hospital's private maternity unit, the Lindo Wing, at 4.24pm on July 22 2013, weighing 8lbs 6oz, and made his public debut the following day.

He starts school in September when he joins the private Thomas's Battersea.