Doctors treating Charlie Gard receive death threats
Staff at the hospital treating critically-ill baby have received 'shocking' abuse.
Staff at the hospital treating critically-ill baby Charlie Gard have been bombarded with death threats over the case.
Doctors at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) have been subjected to a "disgraceful tide of hostility and disturbance" both in the street and online, said the hospital's chairman Mary McLeod.
Parents visiting their seriously unwell children have also been harassed, including on the grounds of the hospital itself, she said.
The hospital is in close contact with the Metropolitan Police over the incidents, Ms McLeod said in a statement.
She has condemned those who have carried out the abuse as the hospital, saying that though emotions over the case of baby Gard are running high it can be "no excuse" for attacking staff who devote their lives to ill children.
However,in recent weeks the GOSH community has been subjected to a shocking and disgraceful tide of hostility and disturbance. > Staff have received abuse both in the street and on line. Thousands of abusive messages have been sent to doctors and nurses whose life's work is to care for sick children. > Many of these messages are menacing, including death threats. > Families have been harassed and discomforted while visiting their children, and we have received complaints of unacceptable behaviour even within the hospital itself.GOSH Chairman Mary McLeod