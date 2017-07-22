Doctors treating Charlie Gard receive death threats

Staff at the hospital treating critically-ill baby have received 'shocking' abuse.

Charlie Gard is being treated at Great Ormond Street Hospital. PA

Staff at the hospital treating critically-ill baby Charlie Gard have been bombarded with death threats over the case.

Doctors at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) have been subjected to a "disgraceful tide of hostility and disturbance" both in the street and online, said the hospital's chairman Mary McLeod.

Parents visiting their seriously unwell children have also been harassed, including on the grounds of the hospital itself, she said.

The hospital is in close contact with the Metropolitan Police over the incidents, Ms McLeod said in a statement.

She has condemned those who have carried out the abuse as the hospital, saying that though emotions over the case of baby Gard are running high it can be "no excuse" for attacking staff who devote their lives to ill children.