Man dies after being chased and apprehended by police

The 20-year-old died after being chased into a shop in Hackney, east London.

Police said the man tried to 'swallow an object' before being taken ill. PA

The 20-year-old man has died after being chased by police and apprehended in a shop in east London.

An officer pursued the man on foot after they attempted to stop a car in Kingsland Road, at 1.45am on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said.

The man went into a shop where he was seen "trying to swallow an object" before the officer intervened, a police spokesman said.

"The man entered a shop in Kingsland Road, where he was seen to be trying to swallow an object.

"The officer intervened and sought to prevent the man from harming himself, but he was then taken ill."

First aid was provided by officers, including a police medic, before the London Ambulance Service attended the scene, Scotland Yard said.

The man was then taken to Royal London Hospital hospital where he was pronounced dead around an hour later.

His next of kin have been informed. A post-mortem examination and formal identification are to take place.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) is investigating the incident.

It said it had obtained evidence "which indicates an object was removed from his throat at the scene".

CCTV footage from inside the shop and police body worn video has also been gathered, the IPCC said.