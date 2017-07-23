  • STV
  • MySTV

Princes open up about mother Diana like never before

ITV

William and Harry said they would never speak so publicly about their mother ever again.

Princess Diana died in August 1997 aged 36.
Princess Diana died in August 1997 aged 36. PA

Twenty years on, Harry and I felt that it was an appropriate time to open up a bit more about Mother.

We've never done much. We've done plenty of things symbolically, but we've never actually spoken so publicly about her but we felt that this was the right time to do it.

We won't be doing this again.

So we won't speak as openly or publicly about her again because we feel hopefully this film will provide the other side, from her close family and friends, that you might not have heard before - from those who knew her best and from those who want to protect her memory.

The family together in 1994.
The family together in 1994. PA

We want to remind people of the person that she was: the warmth, the humour and what she was like as a mother which probably hasn't come across before I many other pieces and from other people.

And I think Harry and I feel very strongly that we want to celebrate her life and this is a tribute from her sons to her.

We want her legacy to live on in our work and feel this is an appropriate way of doing that.

To remind, not only the people who knew her, but also you have to remember that it's 20 years ago when she died and there are people who don't even know about her.

The young princes on a family holiday in Majorca in 1987.
The young princes on a family holiday in Majorca in 1987. PA

There are 20 or 25 year olds who have heard just a little snippet about her who know a little bit about who she was but nothing really very much about her.

So, this is introducing her to a new audience as well. It's been quite cathartic for us doing it.

It was, at first, quite daunting opening up so much to camera but going through this process has been quite a healing process as well, talking.

Actually, it's been wonderfully refreshing bringing out memories, photographs and things of her and being able to share her and talk about her in a way that sometimes is quite difficult.

We want to share the happiness and the warmth that we had with her and what she was like as a person with a wider audience - and so came the documentary.

I hope you enjoy it.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.