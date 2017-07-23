Girl fined for lemonade stand has offers to set up stall

The girl has received dozens of offers to set up stalls elsewhere.

The five-year-old's lemonade stand was shut down by council officials PA/Andre Spicer

A five-year-old girl who was fined £150 for setting up a lemonade stand outside her home has received offers to set up stalls at other events.

Andre Spicer had let his daughter set up a stall to sell home-made drinks for 50p outside Lovebox Festival, east London, last weekend

But council officials told the pair to shut up shop and issued the business school professor with an on-the-spot penalty for trading without a licence.

Professor Spicer said his daughter was left in tears and repeatedly asked "Have I done a bad thing?" after the incident.

Since the story hit the headlines the family have been "overwhelmed by the kind response from people across the world".

Lemonade-gate has led to the family receiving a flurry of offers to set up stalls. PA

"Dozens of festivals, markets and businesses have offered us the opportunity to set up a lemonade stand, " Prof Spicer tweeted.

"We hope they will extend this invitation to others who'd love to make a stand."

Among those who have extended offers is London's Borough market, who in a tweet to the young girl's father, wrote:

"In all seriousness, would your daughter like to sell some lemonade at Borough Market? We'd love to make that happen for her."

Morrisons supermarket also tweeted: "If your little girl would like to sell lemonade in your local Morrisons store @andre_spicer please get in touch."

Tower Hamlets Council has since cancelled the fine and hand-delivered a note to the family's home to apologise.

A council spokesman said: "We are very sorry that this has happened.

"We expect our enforcement officers to show common sense and to use their powers sensibly. This clearly did not."