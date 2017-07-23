  • STV
  • MySTV

Girl fined for lemonade stand has offers to set up stall

ITV

The girl has received dozens of offers to set up stalls elsewhere.

The five-year-old's lemonade stand was shut down by council officials
The five-year-old's lemonade stand was shut down by council officials PA/Andre Spicer

A five-year-old girl who was fined £150 for setting up a lemonade stand outside her home has received offers to set up stalls at other events.

Andre Spicer had let his daughter set up a stall to sell home-made drinks for 50p outside Lovebox Festival, east London, last weekend

But council officials told the pair to shut up shop and issued the business school professor with an on-the-spot penalty for trading without a licence.

Professor Spicer said his daughter was left in tears and repeatedly asked "Have I done a bad thing?" after the incident.

Since the story hit the headlines the family have been "overwhelmed by the kind response from people across the world".

Lemonade-gate has led to the family receiving a flurry of offers to set up stalls.
Lemonade-gate has led to the family receiving a flurry of offers to set up stalls. PA

"Dozens of festivals, markets and businesses have offered us the opportunity to set up a lemonade stand, " Prof Spicer tweeted.

"We hope they will extend this invitation to others who'd love to make a stand."

Among those who have extended offers is London's Borough market, who in a tweet to the young girl's father, wrote:

"In all seriousness, would your daughter like to sell some lemonade at Borough Market? We'd love to make that happen for her."

Morrisons supermarket also tweeted: "If your little girl would like to sell lemonade in your local Morrisons store @andre_spicer please get in touch."

Tower Hamlets Council has since cancelled the fine and hand-delivered a note to the family's home to apologise.

A council spokesman said: "We are very sorry that this has happened.

"We expect our enforcement officers to show common sense and to use their powers sensibly. This clearly did not."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.