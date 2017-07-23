Girl fined for lemonade stand has offers to set up stall
The girl has received dozens of offers to set up stalls elsewhere.
A five-year-old girl who was fined £150 for setting up a lemonade stand outside her home has received offers to set up stalls at other events.
Andre Spicer had let his daughter set up a stall to sell home-made drinks for 50p outside Lovebox Festival, east London, last weekend
But council officials told the pair to shut up shop and issued the business school professor with an on-the-spot penalty for trading without a licence.
Professor Spicer said his daughter was left in tears and repeatedly asked "Have I done a bad thing?" after the incident.
Since the story hit the headlines the family have been "overwhelmed by the kind response from people across the world".
"Dozens of festivals, markets and businesses have offered us the opportunity to set up a lemonade stand, " Prof Spicer tweeted.
"We hope they will extend this invitation to others who'd love to make a stand."
Among those who have extended offers is London's Borough market, who in a tweet to the young girl's father, wrote:
"In all seriousness, would your daughter like to sell some lemonade at Borough Market? We'd love to make that happen for her."
Morrisons supermarket also tweeted: "If your little girl would like to sell lemonade in your local Morrisons store @andre_spicer please get in touch."
Tower Hamlets Council has since cancelled the fine and hand-delivered a note to the family's home to apologise.
A council spokesman said: "We are very sorry that this has happened.
"We expect our enforcement officers to show common sense and to use their powers sensibly. This clearly did not."