Passengers stranded after staff forget to unlock doors

Passengers left at Oxford station after someone forgot to unlock the entrance doors

Bemused passengers waiting for the doors to open Francis Barr

Passengers have been left stranded outside Oxford railway station this morning after it appears someone forgot to unlock the front doors.

Travellers watched helplessly as the first Chiltern service to London passed through the station, unaware that they were stuck behind the locked door.

Commuters took to social media to blast Great Western Railway who operate the station:

Francis Barr told the Oxford Mail: "Staff forgot to unlock the doors to the Oxford main station this morning.

"Over 100 people were waiting for the first Chiltern service to London, but could not get in to catch the train.

"No way to run a railway."

He added: "My wife was on the way to London to catch the Eurostar to Paris for work.

"It looks like someone forgot the Chiltern Railways service to Marylebone was still running, despite the construction and track works at the station. The first 7:43am Chiltern service to London left without the passengers.

GWR have apologised to passengers and said they're looking into exactly what happened.