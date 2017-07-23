Car stolen whilst mother and baby were still inside it

Police say the occupants of the car managed to escape after the offenders pulled into a side road.

Stolen: The mother refused to get out. ITV

Police are appealing for information after a woman allegedly had her car stolen whilst she and her baby were still inside the vehicle.

Officers say that the woman had stopped at a set of traffic lights on Lode Lane in Solihull when she was approached by four men.

It's believed that they demanded she get out the car - but she refused telling them that her baby was in the back.

When she went to check on her baby, one of the men allegedly jumped into the driver's seat and drove the car down Seven Star Road towards Warwick Road.

The mother and baby are said to have been able to escape after the offenders pulled into a side road, before driving off in the stolen car.

The incident reportedly happened on Saturday 22 July at around 6pm.

Detective Sergeant Stew Lewis from Force CID, said:

Luckily the woman and her baby were not hurt but the woman is very shaken by what happened. There were a lot of people in the area when the robbery took place and I would ask them to get in touch if they haven’t done so already. Detective Sergeant Stew Lewis

The four men are described as Asian. One of the men in particular is described as being around 5ft 10ins, of a stocky build with facial stubble and wearing a navy blue tracksuit.