Britain's Chris Froome secures fourth Tour de France title

ITV

Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen won stage 21 of the race in Paris.

Winner: Chris Froome has won his fourth title.
Chris Froome savoured his fourth Tour de France title as Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen won stage 21 of the race in Paris.

Froome was able to enjoy the celebrations on the 103-kilometres stage from Montgeron to the Champs-Elysees before LottoNL-Jumbo's Groenewegen won in a sprint from Lotto-Soudal's Andre Greipel.

Groenewegen had time to ease off as the hard-charging Greipel left it too late, while stage 19 winner Edvald Boasson Hagen finished third.

Froome had effectively wrapped up his third straight Tour crown by extending his lead in Saturday's time trial in Marseille.

But while the first half of the final stage to the capital is a time for celebration, the sprint on the Champs-Elysees is arguably the most prestigious setting for any sprinter to win.

No better place then for Groenewegen to record his first career Tour stage victory.

For Greipel, second place spelled the end of a proud record - the 35-year-old had until now won at least one stage in every grand tour he took part in.

Norwegian Boasson Hagen took the last spot on the podium for the third time in this Tour, with the Team Dimension Data rider also having two second places to add to Friday's win.

Froome's final margin of victory over former team-mate Rigoberto Uran was 54 seconds, making this the seventh-closest finish in Tour history.

Waiting for the Team Sky rider at the finish line were his wife Michelle and young son Kellan.

WHERE TO NOW?

