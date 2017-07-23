Two men charged in connection with 'honour killing'

Detectives investigating the murder of a young woman who was found dead in London.

Two men have been charged by police investigating the possible honour killing of a teenager and the attempted murder of a woman in her 20s.

Metropolitan Police said they had charged a man, 33, with the murder, rape and kidnap of a 19-year-old woman.

He is further charged with the rape, attempted murder and kidnap of a second victim, a woman aged in her 20s.

A second man, 28, has been charged with the kidnap of both women.

The body of the teenager was found at a house in Kingston, south-west London on Wednesday. A post mortem gave the cause of death as an incised wound to the neck.

Police said the women may have been forced to go to the address by a man they both knew before being subjected to a "violent attack".

One of the women managed to escape to get help. She was admitted to a south London hospital with stab and slash wounds.

Police said formal identification of the teenager has not yet taken place.

Both men, who have not been named, are due to appear before Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Monday.