Prince William: I talk about Granny Diana constantly

William reveals he often talks to Prince George and Princess Charlotte about Diana.

Harry and William with their mother in 1991.
If Diana had not been killed in the Paris car crash, she'd have been 56-years-old this summer.

And, of course, a grandmother to both Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

In the most recently released clips from the ITV documentary "Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy", Prince William talks about what she would have been like as "Granny Diana".

And he reveals that he talks to his children when he puts them to bed about their other grandmother.

Prince William and Prince Harry in borrowed policemen helmets.
The Duke of Cambridge says they have now put up more photos of Diana around the house so that George and Charlotte can see her.

He admits that Catherine obviously "didn't know her, so she cannot really provide that level of detail."

"I talk about her", he says, "and just try and remind them that there are two grandmothers in their lives and so it's important that they know who she was and that she existed."

Given that both Prince William and Prince Harry speak about their mother in the documentary as someone who was a lot of fun - the Duke speculates on what Diana would have been like as a granny.

And how she might treat George and Charlotte when she visited.

The Duke grins and thinks about what an "absolute nightmare" she'd have been.

"She'd love the children to bits, but she'd be an absolute nightmare", he says.

"She'd come and go and she'd come in probably at bath time, cause an amazing amount of scene, bubbles everywhere, bathwater all over the place and - and then leave!"

George and Charlotte spend a lot of time with their maternal grandmother, Carole Middleton.

William and Kate often take their children to see her parents at the Middleton family home in Berkshire.

William says Diana would have Prince George and Princess Charlotte
William says Diana would have Prince George and Princess Charlotte AP

George turned four last weekend and Charlotte is two-years-old.

Both children accompanied their parents on their European tour to Germany and Poland last week.

They were filmed at Warsaw airport, at Berlin airport and in Hamburg when the young prince was able to explore the same kind of helicopter as he father flies.

But the couple did bring their nanny with them for the five-day tour.

Referring to how Diana devoted time to him and Harry when they were young, Prince William told the ITV documentary: "I want to make as much time and effort with Charlotte and George as I can because I realise that these early years particularly are crucial for children and having seen what she did for us."

