Charlie Gard's parents back in court for 'new evidence'

ITV

The parents of the terminally-ill boy hope it will change the judge's mind.

Charlie, pictured with his parents, has a rare genetic condition.
Charlie Gard's parents return to court today for another hearing to decide what will happen to their terminally-ill son.

The High Court case is set to begin at 2pm and last two days.

It comes days after staff at Great Ormond Street Hospital, where Charlie is being cared for, said they had received death threats.

The hospital said parents visiting their seriously unwell children had also been harassed.

The 11-month-old's parents Connie Yates and Chris Gard said they did not condone such behaviour.

"We do not and have not ever condoned any threatening or abusive remarks towards any staff member.

"We too have suffered from the most hurtful comments from the public," Ms Yates said.

Doctors say Charlie should be allowed to die with dignity.
Charlie suffers from a rare genetic condition and has brain damage.

Mr Gard and Ms Yates have asked judges to rule their son should be allowed to undergo a therapy trial in New York.

Doctors at Great Ormond Street say treatment is experimental and will not help.

They say life support treatment should stop and Charlie should be allowed to die with dignity.

Charlie's parents Chris Gard and Connie Yates.
On Friday a barrister representing Great Ormond Street Hospital doctors said a report on Charlie's latest scan made for "sad reading".

Ms Yates burst into tears when Katie Gollop QC broke the news at a preliminary hearing in the Family Division of the High Court.

The couple have already lost their case in the High Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court in London.

But they claim there is new evidence in the case and have asked Mr Justice Francis, who ruled in favour of doctors in April, to change his mind.

The judge has said he will not re-run the case but will consider any ''new material''.

