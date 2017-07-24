Shrinking chocolate bars 'bumping up total cost' of treats

Bar being shrunk by manufacturers have bumped up total cost of producing treats, figures suggest.

Chocolate bars being shrunk in size by manufacturers have managed to bump up the total cost of producing the treats, new figures suggest.

So-called "shrinkflation", where products reduce in size but the price stays the same, has added 1.22 percentage points to the inflation rate of the sugar, jam, syrups, chocolate and confectionery category since 2012, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The statistics agency also found that 2,529 cases of non-chocolate products reducing in size over the last five years with consumer prices remaining the same.

But in these situations, the effect on inflation was only negligible.

The ONS has also disputed the idea that Brexit was a key factor behind the falling size of chocolate bars.

In the past, chocolate manufacturers have blamed shrinking products on the rising cost of raw materials.

But the ONS has disputed this notion, arguing that the European import price of sugar sank to its lowest level on record in March and that cocoa prices have dropped sharply since 2015.

Toblerone and McVities's chocolate digestives have reduced in size in recent years.

The ONS said: "Manufacturers' costs may also be rising because of the recent fall in the value of the pound - leading some commentators to attribute shrinkflation on the UK's decision to leave the European Union.

"But our analysis doesn't show a noticeable change following the referendum that would point towards a Brexit effect.

"Furthermore, others (including Which?) had been observing these shrinking pack sizes long before the EU referendum, and several manufacturers have denied that this is a major factor."

