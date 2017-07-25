Mother's plea for missing teddy with dead son's voice

A heartbroken mother issues a poignant plea for a teddy which plays out the voice of her dead son.

Noah Lister died in February this year at just 19 months. SWNS

A heartbroken young mum has issued a poignant plea for a missing teddy bear which plays out the voice of her dead son.

Jodi Lynn, 18, lost son Noah Lister earlier this year at the age of just 19 months after he died in his sleep.

Ms Lynn bought the tailor-made teddy bear to help his three-year-old sister Alexiah cope with the loss of her sibling.

Noah's voice plays from the teddy bear when the toy's hand is squeezed.

It is believed the bear was lost while the family travelled on a bus to Boothferry in Hull, East Yorkshire.

The family are 'desperate' to be reunited with the teddy bear. SWNS

Ms Lynn said: "It was really comforting for her to have that bear because every time she got upset she would cuddle it so she could hear Noah's voice.

"It helped her a lot after Noah's death. It's really helped her to cope and if she hadn't had it she would have been a lot more upset.

"I know that bear is out there somewhere and it would be great to find it. It would make my daughter so happy and she wouldn't be sad anymore."

Noah's grandmother, Louisa Millington, said the family was "desperate" to find the whereabouts of the bear.

The lost toy, which was bought from the Build A Bear Workshop, is brown and wearing a white T-shirt with the words "I love you" emblazoned across it.