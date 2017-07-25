  • STV
Rashan Charles: Vigil held over man's police chase death

ITV

Protesters demonstrated outside a police station following the death of Rashan Charles

Angry protesters have demonstrated outside a police station following the death of a black man who died following a chase.

Up to 150 people, many holding Black Lives Matter banners, chanted "no justice, no peace" during the vigil outside east London's Stoke Newington Police Station.

Rashan Charles, 20, died shortly after police tried to apprehend him in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Unverified footage on social media showed a police officer grappling with the 20-year-old on the floor of a shop.

Monday's vigil was organised by Stand Up To Racism and campaigners say they are "enormously concerned and angered" over Mr Charles's death.

During the gathering, the crowd listened to speeches about alleged police brutality.

Scotland Yard has said Mr Charles was seen "trying to swallow an object" during the apprehension and that an officer "sought to prevent the man from harming himself".

The police watchdog, the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC), has begun an investigation.

Chief Superintendent Simon Laurence, Borough commander for Hackney, said: "All police officers understand that they will be asked to account for their actions and they would not want it any other way."

