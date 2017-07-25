  • STV
Stepfather who beat boy to death over lost shoe jailed

ITV

Marvyn Iheanacho, 39, flew into a rage and battered five-year-old Alex Malcolm in London.

Marvyn Iheanacho was convicted of murdering the five-year-old
Marvyn Iheanacho was convicted of murdering the five-year-old

A stepfather has been jailed for life after being found guilty of battering a five-year-old boy to death in a park for losing a trainer.

Marvyn Iheanacho, 39, flew into a rage and subjected his girlfriend's son Alex Malcolm to a brutal attack in Mountsfield Park in Catford.

He was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court with a minimum term of 18 years.

Alex Malcolm, aged five
Alex Malcolm, aged five

Witnesses heard a child's fearful voice saying "sorry", loud banging and a man screaming about the loss of a shoe. Alex suffered fatal head and stomach injuries and died in hospital two days later.

Iheanacho, who was in a relationship with Alex's mother Lilya Breha, was convicted of murder at Woolwich Crown Court.

Alex's shoe was found in the park by police
Alex's shoe was found in the park by police

Alex's head, neck, and body were covered with bruises after the attack on November 20 last year.

Iheanacho, from Hounslow, west London, carried the unconscious boy to a minicab office and took him to Ms Breha's flat, while the nearest hospital was just a five-minute walk away.

He then attacked Ms Breha when she tried to call an ambulance, but she managed to grab the phone after noticing her son was getting cold, his face had turned blue and he had stopped breathing.

Doctors at Lewisham Hospital tried to resuscitate Alex, but a CT scan showed he was suffering from severe brain swelling, and he was transferred to King's College Hospital.

