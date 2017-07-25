Charlie Gard's parents in new fight to take baby home

Connie Yates back in court a day after abandoning legal action to keep her son alive.

Charlie Gard's parents want him taken home to see out his final days. PA

Charlie Gard's parents are embroiled in a fresh battle in the High Court over whether the terminally ill baby can spend his final days at home.

The little boy's mother, Connie Yates, was back in court on Tuesday - a day after she and partner Chris Yates abandoned legal action to continue treatment for the youngster - as the couple tried to get Charlie back to the family home before he dies.

Great Ormond Street has argued that there are practical problems with transferring Charlie.

And lawyers representing the children's hospital said Charlie's parents had put forward no clear plan, suggesting instead a hospice alternative.

Charlie's parents' lawyer has accused Great Ormond Street of putting obstacles in the couple's way.

Mr Justice Francis, sitting at London's High Court, said the dispute cried out for a settlement.