Alton Towers roller coaster gets stuck at highest point

Video shows passengers being escorted off the Oblivion after breakdown on Tuesday.

Photo showing the Alton Towers ride stuck mid-air @jssbrry

Passengers have been escorted off the Oblivion rollercoaster ride at Alton Towers after it stopped at its highest point.

A video, taken by Alex Heasmann, shows people being helped to safety at the theme park in Staffordshire.

A spokesperson from Alton Towers said it was a routine stoppage and no guest safety was compromised: