Duke of Edinburgh's final public engagement revealed

ITV

Prince Philip will retire after the Royal Marines' charity parade in early August.

Prince Philip's final royal engagement will be on August 2.

Prince Philip's final public engagement as a royal before he retires will take place in early August, it has been announced.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who hangs up his professional gloves at the age of 96, will bow out from royal duties following a Royal Marines' charity parade.

The event will take place outside of the Queen's London residence on August 2, Buckingham Palace revealed on Tuesday.

A palace spokeswoman said the parade would "bring His Royal Highness's individual programme to a conclusion".

However, she added that the Duke "may choose to attend certain events, alongside the Queen, from time to time".

Prince Philip announced in May that he would be retiring from royal duties following nearly 70 years of service.

The Duke's retirement was announced in May.
August's parade will mark the end of the 1664 Global Challenge, which raises money for The Royal Marines Charity.

This year it has seen marines from around the country running 16.64 miles each day for 100 days, totalling a distance of 1,664 miles.

Philip became its Captain General in 1953, replacing King George VI after his death.

After seven decades of service, the Duke will step back from professional life as Britain's longest-serving consort, and oldest serving partner of a reigning monarch.

At the time of the announcement, Buckingham Palace said Philip's decision to retire was a personal one and had the "full support" of the Queen.

His stepping down in August coincides with Prince William becoming a full time royal and giving up his air ambulance job.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.