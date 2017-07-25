Police called to suspected acid attack in east London

Police called to suspected acid attack in Bethnal Green at 7pm on Tuesday.

Tower Hamlets MPS

Police in Tower Hamlets have been called to a suspected acid attack on two men on the Roman Road in east London.

Officers were flagged down at around 7pm this evening. The London Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

Both men have been taken to an east London hospital for treatment after an unknown liquid was thrown at them. Their injuries are not life threatening.

No arrests have been made.