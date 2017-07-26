Girl, 17, held in custody over 'UK terror attack plot'

The teenager is alleged to have communicated with an IS fighter to receive weapons.

The charge follows an investigation by the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command. PA

A 17-year-old girl has been charged with terror offences after allegedly communicating with a fighter for the Islamic State terror group in Syria and arranging to receive weapons in order to conduct an attack in the UK.

She is also alleged to have received instructions on how to train and use weapons and asked for assistance in completing a plan, contrary to the Terrorism Act 2006.

Scotland Yard said the charge follows an investigation by officers from the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command.

The teenager was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

She was also previously charged on 12 April with acts in preparation contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006 and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday in relation to these matters.